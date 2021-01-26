HP Governor leads R-Day celebrations in Shimla, public enthralled by cultural events

The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with fervour across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unfurled the national flag and took the salute of a march past at the state-level Republic Day function held at the historic Ridge.

The Governor inspected the parade and took salute from an impressive march past, led by Parade Commander Captain Dheeraj Saini from 2 Naga Regiment.

Governor's wife Vasantha Bandaru and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were also present on the occasion.

The march past was presented by the contingents of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, SSB jawans, ex-servicemen, state police, Home Guards and Himachal Pradesh Postal Services and National Service Scheme (NSS) cadets.

A colourful cultural programme was also presented on the day. Tableaux highlighting various development activities of different departments also formed a part of the Republic Day celebration.

A skit based on the development activities and welfare schemes of the state government performed by the artists of Information and Public Relations and a play by the cyber cell of Police department were the special attractions for the audience. A drill performance by the Naga Regiment was lauded by the public.

The tableau of Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board was given the first prize. The Governor also honoured Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla for his best performance in Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Chief Whip Narender Bragta MLAs Vinod Kumar and Balbir Verma, Mayor Satya Kaundal, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, and Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu were also present.

