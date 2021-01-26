Police use baton charge, tear gas on farmers at Nangloi Chowk
The Delhi Police resorted to baton charge and firing of tear gas shells on farmers at Nangloi Chowk in West Delhi as they tried to deviate from the pre-agreed route to enter the national capital during their protest. The agitating farmers broke cement barricades at Nangloi Chowk and Mukarba Chowk following which the police used heavy tear gas shells to disperse the unruly crowd, an official said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:07 IST
The Delhi Police resorted to baton charge and firing of tear gas shells on farmers at Nangloi Chowk in West Delhi as they tried to deviate from the pre-agreed route to enter the national capital during their protest. The agitating farmers broke cement barricades at Nangloi Chowk and Mukarba Chowk following which the police used heavy tear gas shells to disperse the unruly crowd, an official said. He said police personnel used tear gas to disperse groups of farmers coming from the Singhu border point as they tried to take out a march on the Outer Ring Road much ahead of the allotted time.
A different group of farmers also entered the premised of the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of the city.
