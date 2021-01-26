Left Menu
PTI | Hyd | Updated: 26-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:10 IST
COVID-19 effectively contained in Telangana with combined
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Year 2021 has dawned with a lot ofoptimism with the launch of the vaccination drive for COVID-19after the pandemic caused difficulties last year, TelanganaGovernor Tamilisai Soundararajan said leading the state in thecelebration of the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.

The state celebrated the Republic Day with patriotism andfervour and Soundararajan unfurled the tri-colour at the mainfunction here.

Addressing the gathering, she said the spread of COVID-19has been effectively contained in Telangana due to the well-coordinated efforts of the state and Central governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to city-basedBharat Biotech to review the development of its indigenousvaccine -- Covaxin - gave a great impetus to quicken theprocess, she said.

''With the combined and well-coordinated efforts of theCentre and the state government, the spread of the virus hasbeen effectively contained,'' she said, adding the New Year hasbegan with a lot of optimism as the vaccination drive againstthe infection has been taken up.

The case fatality rate in the state has been brought downto the lowest possible by offering the best medical treatmentand strict implementation of the lockdown, she said.

The fatality rate in the state, which has recorded2,93,590 positive cases as of Monday, stood at 0.54 per centagainst the national average of 1.4 per cent.

A total of 76 lakh tests for COVID-19 had been conductedin the state, working out to two lakh tests per every 10 lakhpopulation as against the national average of 1.39 lakh, theGovernor said.

''Thus, the state has been performing well in containingill-effects of COVID-19,'' she said, hailing the services ofmedical and health department staff, police personnel,sanitation workers, journalists and others who stood in theforefront in the fight against the pandemic.

Recalling the various assistance provided by the stategovernment to the poor during the lockdown, she said 12 kg ofrice and Rs 1,500 cash assistance per month were provided,besides serving free meals through 'Annapurna' canteens.

The Governor spoke about the numerous welfare anddevelopment schemes of the TRS government including thosefor progress of villages and towns and investment supportinitiative ''Rythu Bandhu'' and life insurance ''Rythu Bima''for the farmers.

