Meghalaya celebrates Republic Day, frontline workers commended

Meghalaya joined the rest ofthe country in celebrating the 72nd Republic Day as Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted the national flag at the Polo Groundshere on Tuesday.

The governor urged the people to remember the foundingfathers of the nation and the state.

Meghalaya continues to be one of those states thathave the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases andfatalities, he said.

The state's efforts in dealing with the pandemic wereappreciated nationally, and even by the World HealthOrganisation, Malik said.

The governor also highlighted the concerted responseof the state government to the economic slowdown caused by thepandemic.

The Restart Meghalaya Mission, launched by the stategovernment, is committed to spending Rs 14,515 crore onvarious developmental activities over the next three years, hesaid, adding that the development of roads and connectivityhas improved.

Malik said the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to provide pipedwater connection to every rural household will be completed inthe state by December 2022 against the national target ofDecember 2024.

He also spoke on various other developmental workstaken up by the government.

As a part of the celebrations, the Meghalaya DayAwards were distributed, and all frontline health workers wererecognised for their contribution and services rendered duringthe COVID-19 pandemic.

The Assam Regiment, Central Reserve Police Force,District Executive Force of Meghalaya Police, NCC, and theBrass Band of the Border Wing Home Guards took part in thecelebrations.

An array of cultural programs, depicting the ethniccommunities of Meghalaya, were showcased.

Celebrations also took place in other districtheadquarters, sub-divisional headquarters and centralgovernment offices across the state.

