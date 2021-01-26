Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya celebrates Republic Day, frontline workers commended

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:40 IST
Meghalaya celebrates Republic Day, frontline workers commended
Representative image

Meghalaya joined the rest ofthe country in celebrating the 72nd Republic Day as Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted the national flag at the Polo Groundshere on Tuesday.

The governor urged the people to remember the foundingfathers of the nation and the state.

Meghalaya continues to be one of those states thathave the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases andfatalities, he said.

The state's efforts in dealing with the pandemic wereappreciated nationally, and even by the World HealthOrganisation, Malik said.

The governor also highlighted the concerted responseof the state government to the economic slowdown caused by thepandemic.

The Restart Meghalaya Mission, launched by the stategovernment, is committed to spending Rs 14,515 crore onvarious developmental activities over the next three years, hesaid, adding that the development of roads and connectivityhas improved.

Malik said the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to provide pipedwater connection to every rural household will be completed inthe state by December 2022 against the national target ofDecember 2024.

He also spoke on various other developmental workstaken up by the government.

As a part of the celebrations, the Meghalaya DayAwards were distributed, and all frontline health workers wererecognised for their contribution and services rendered duringthe COVID-19 pandemic.

The Assam Regiment, Central Reserve Police Force,District Executive Force of Meghalaya Police, NCC, and theBrass Band of the Border Wing Home Guards took part in thecelebrations.

An array of cultural programs, depicting the ethniccommunities of Meghalaya, were showcased.

Celebrations also took place in other districtheadquarters, sub-divisional headquarters and centralgovernment offices across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

More MLAs will quit TMC, will Mamata fight from their seats as

BJP leader SuvenduAdhikari on Tuesday claimed that more MLAs will desert the TMCin the coming days and wondered whether West Bengal ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee will contest from their seats aswell.The chief minister has announced that she...

EXCLUSIVE-Astra offers small concession, EU pleads for UK-made shots amid vaccine row -sources

AstraZeneca has offered to bring forward some deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union while the bloc has asked the British drugmaker if it can divert doses from the UK to make up for a shortfall in supplies, European offici...

Britain is confident of COVID-19 vaccine supplies, says PM's spokesman

Britain is confident of its COVID-19 vaccine supply and will press on with its roll-out to the most vulnerable, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, responding to a European Union proposal to introduce export restri...

BSF unfurls tallest 131-feet-high tricolour along Indo-Pak border in Jammu

The Border Security Force unfurled a 131-feet-high tricolour along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu district on Republic Day on Tuesday, officials said.The flag measuring 30x20 feet is the tallest in the Jammu region, flying at a 131-feet-high ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021