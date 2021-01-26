Left Menu
R-Day: Mobile internet services restored in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@cipesaug)

Internet services on mobile phones were restored in Kashmir after remaining suspended for over 12 hours as a precautionary measure for ensuring smooth passage of Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday, officials said.

However, the calling service on mobile phones had remained unaffected.

''The mobile internet telephone services have been now restored. The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations,'' the officials said.

Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day have been part of the security drill in the Valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of an Independence Day programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

