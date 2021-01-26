Woman kills father over refusal to give mobile phone; held

A 58-year-old man wasbludgeoned to death allegedly by his daughter in Bilaspurdistrict of Chhattisgarh after he refused to give her mobilephone which he had hidden, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Divya Saraswati (28), laterburied the body in the courtyard of their house with the helpof her mother, they said.

The incident took place on January 24 evening inKanchanpur village under Belgahna tehsil and the mother-daughter duo was arrested on Tuesday, said Dinesh Chandra,in-charge, Belgahna police outpost.

On January 23, Saraswati's husband dropped his wife toher parents house and the next day, when she did not find hermobile phone, she asked her father Manglu Ram Dhanuhar aboutit, he said.

Saraswati's father first told her that he was unawareabout the mobile phone, but later said as she got marriedagainst his wishes, he has hidden the device, he said.

When Dhanuhar refused to return the phone, herdaughter brutally thrashed him with a stick and repeatedly hithim with a stone, leaving him dead on the spot, he said.

Saraswati's mother helped her in burying the body inthe courtyard of their house and afterwards both ran away fromthe spot, Chandra said.

One of their neighbours saw the entire act andinformed the police on Monday, he said.

The two were arrested and booked under section 302(murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 201 (causingdisappearance of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of theIPC, Chandra said, adding further probe was underway.

