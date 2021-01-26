Mobile internet suspended in 3 Haryana districts for 24 hours as Delhi witnesses violent protests

Mobile internet services have been suspended in three Haryana districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal until 5 pm Wednesday, the state government said Tuesday evening, as violent protests by farmers rocked neighbouring Delhi.

Haryana's Home Secretary Rajeev Arora said the order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the districts. The order comes into force immediately and will remain in effect till 5 pm of January 27, he said. He said the order covers internet services (2G/ 3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and ''all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in territorial jurisdiction of district Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar of Haryana State''.

He asked all telecom service providers in Haryana including the Head of BSNL (Haryana jurisdiction) to ensure compliance. ''This order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation…Any person found guilty of violation of this order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions,'' as per the order.

The order was issued in view of the potential law and order situation on account of events which unfolded during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital.

The three Haryana districts lie adjoining the national capital. Farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws have been sitting in protest for two months at Delhi's various border points including Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts. Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs decided to temporarily suspend the internet in parts of Delhi like Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas for 12 hours from Tuesday noon.

