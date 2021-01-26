Left Menu
Bribery scam within CBI: Court extends custody of agency's DSP, inspector by 3 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has extended by three days the custodial interrogation of two CBI officials -- a deputy superintendent of police and an inspector -- along with an advocate, all three arrested in connection with an alleged bribery scam within the agency.

The CBI arrested one of its deputy superintendents of police, R K Rishi, and Inspector, Kapil Dhankad, along with advocate Manohar Malik, on January 19 in connection with an alleged bribery ring run by them within the agency to help companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann extended the CBI custody of the accused persons on Monday, after they were produced before the court on expiry of their five day custody granted to the agency earlier.

"In the facts and circumstances of the case, considering the gravity of offence, nature of allegations, type of documents seized and volume of the incriminating material, I am of the opinion that there is no other way to elucidate the larger conspiracy and the truth as to what transpired between the accused persons, but through custodial interrogation,'' the court said.

"Therefore, accused Rajiv Kumar Rishi, Kapil Dhanked and Manohar Malik are remanded to police custody for 3 days," the judge said, noting that the investigation was still at the nascent stage.

The CBI plea seeking five more days' custody was opposed by advocate Hemant Shah, appearing for one of the accused, saying the court has already granted sufficient custody of the accused persons.

Prior to their arrest, the accused had already joined the investigation and their houses were searched, advocate Rahul Upadhyay, also appearing for some of the accused, said.

According to the CBI, the accused were in the red onto a criminal conspiracy and compromised the integrity of investigation of certain CBI cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations.

The agency told the court that it required to further interrogate the accused persons in its custody to identify and recover illegal gratification and its end use.

The CBI further said it required to confront the accused persons and suspects, to find out the reason behind having the details of CBI cases in the possession of Rishi.

The accused have been booked by the agency along with others for various offences punishable under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly ''compromising the integrity of investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations''.

