UP: 22-year-old man, his father arrested on charges of rape of minor, unlawful religious conversion

A 22-year-old man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, making obscene videos of her and attempting to pressure the minor into religious conversion for marriage, police said.

The accused and his father were arrested while they were supposedly attempting to flee and charged with rape and unlawful religious conversion and under sections of the POCSO Act, they said.

''The Muslim youth on January 11 entered the house of a 14-year-old girl, and raped her. After this, he made a clip, and exerted pressure on the girl by showing the video clip. The girl then on January 13 narrated the incident to her parents. Since the accused were influential, the family members of the girl could not muster courage to lodge a complaint,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Tada said.

A cases was ultimately registered on Monday following a complaint by the father of the victim, he said.

''The Muslim youth and his father were arrested on Tuesday from near a railway station when they were trying to escape. Both were produced before a local court, which sent them to jail,'' the SP said.

Station House Officer of the local Kotwali police station Vipin Singh said the family members of the accused allegedly threatened the girl to convert for ''nikaah (marriage)'', following which charges under the anti-religious conversion legislation were pressed, and the duo arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)