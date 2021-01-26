Elephant calf falls into well in Bengal, rescued

Forest department personnel withthe help of local people rescued an elephant calf after theanimal fell into a well in West Bengals Jhargram district onTuesday, an official said.

The incident happened at Lalgarh area when the calf, amember of a marauding herd of 15 elephants, tripped into thewell while going through a forest of sal trees.

The baby jumbo was reunited with its mother followinga rescue operation which lasted for around two-and-a-half-hours, the forest department official said.

Local people informed the forest department after thecalf fell into the well.

Personnel of the department with the help of villagersdug up the adjacent area of the well with an earthmover andbrought the baby elephant, aged around 4 months, to safety,the official said.

The calf, which was stuck in the well for around fourhours, was OK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)