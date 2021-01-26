Left Menu
UK PM Johnson: Sorrow of 100,000 COVID-19 death toll "hard to compute"

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 22:47 IST
The sorrow of Britain's COVID-19 death toll, which passed 100,000 on Tuesday, was hard to compute, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"It's hard to compute the sorrow contained in that grim statistic, the years of life lost, the family gatherings not attended, and for so many relatives the missed chance, even to say goodbye," he told a news conference.

