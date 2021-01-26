Russia, U.S. to exchange notes very soon on extension of New START arms treaty -TASS

Russia and the United States are expected to exchange notes on extending the New START nuclear arms control treaty very soon, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The pact, signed in 2010 and set to expire next month, limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)