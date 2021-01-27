Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's top general says its military is refreshing operational plans against Iran

Such comments by Israel's military chief of staff on U.S. policymaking are rare and likely would have been pre-approved by the Israeli government. "A return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, or even if it is a similar accord with several improvements, is bad and wrong from an operational and strategic point of view," Lieutenant-General Amir Kohavi said in an address to Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-01-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 01:35 IST
Israel's top general says its military is refreshing operational plans against Iran
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israel's top general said on Tuesday that its military was refreshing its operational plans against Iran and that any U.S. return to a 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran would be "wrong." The remarks are an apparent signal to U.S. President Joe Biden to tread cautiously in any diplomatic engagement with Iran. Such comments by Israel's military chief of staff on U.S. policymaking are rare and likely would have been pre-approved by the Israeli government.

"A return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, or even if it is a similar accord with several improvements, is bad and wrong from an operational and strategic point of view," Lieutenant-General Amir Kohavi said in an address to Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, abandoned the nuclear agreement in 2018, a move that was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who criticised the sanctions relief it offered and warned of the likelihood of Iranian nuclear arms development after its expiration.

Antony Blinken, confirmed on Tuesday as Biden's secretary of state, said last week the United States was "a long way" from deciding whether to rejoin the deal and it would need to see what Iran actually did to resume complying with the pact. Since Washington pulled out of the deal, Iran has gradually breached its key limits, building up its stockpile of low enriched uranium, enriching uranium to higher levels of purity, and installing centrifuges in ways barred by the accord.

Kohavi said those actions by Iran, which denies it is seeking atomic arms, showed it could ultimately decide to push forward rapidly towards building a nuclear weapon. "In light of this fundamental analysis, I have instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare a number of operational plans, in addition to those already in place," Kohavi said.

"It will be up to the political leadership, of course, to decide on implementation, but these plans need to be on the table." Netanyahu had threatened possible Israeli strikes against Iran in the run-up to the accord. But a senior Israeli officer, who spoke to reporters in 2015 on condition of anonymity, underscored differences in Israel over the issue by saying a deal had potential security benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Attorney expects indictments in U.S. Capitol breach as soon as this week

The acting U.S. attorney investigating the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday he expected indictments in the rioting as soon as this week.More than 135 people have been arrested in the Jan. 6 breach, which left five people d...

New coronavirus cases rise in France, third national lockdown feared

The daily number of new coronavirus infections in France stayed above 20,000 on average for the fourth straight day on Tuesday while hospitalisations reached an eight-week high of 27,041, increasing fears of a third national lockdown.Presid...

AstraZeneca working on vaccine with Oxford to target new variant, CEO says -La Repubblica

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Tuesday that the British drugmaker is working with Oxford University on a vaccine that will target the South African variant of COVID-19.Having said that, were also working on a vaccine with...

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Button goes back to driving school ahead of Extreme test

Britains 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button is going back to driving school before the most extreme test of his motor racing career.The 41-year-old winner of 15 grands prix with Honda, Brawn GP and McLaren will be racing for his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021