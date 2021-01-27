Biden administration to review sanctions on International Criminal Court officials

Biden administration to review sanctions on International Criminal Court officialsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 04:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 04:04 IST
The Biden administration will "thoroughly review" U.S. sanctions on International Criminal Court officials that the Trump administration applied over investigations into U.S forces in Afghanistan, a State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Much as we disagree with the ICC’s actions relating to the Afghanistan and Israeli/Palestinian situations, the sanctions will be thoroughly reviewed as we determine our next steps," the spokesman said.
