Biden administration to review sanctions on International Criminal Court officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 04:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 04:04 IST
The Biden administration will "thoroughly review" U.S. sanctions on International Criminal Court officials that the Trump administration applied over investigations into U.S forces in Afghanistan, a State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Much as we disagree with the ICC’s actions relating to the Afghanistan and Israeli/Palestinian situations, the sanctions will be thoroughly reviewed as we determine our next steps," the spokesman said.

