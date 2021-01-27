BRIEF-Walgreens To Name Starbucks Executive Roz Brewer As CEO- WSJ

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
The first inaugurations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama were the only ones to exceed Joe Bidens in popularity among television viewers over the past 40 years. The Nielsen company said that 33.8 million people watched Bidens ina...
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Zlatan Ibrahimovic had apologised after he was sent off during his sides 2-1 defeat to rivals Inter Milan in a fiery derby on Tuesday. Ibrahimovic gave his side the lead in the Coppa Italia quarter final, d...
Studies in the United States and abroad found little evidence schools were spreading COVID-19 infections, showing a path forward to in-person classes, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Tuesday....
A Lebanese lawyers association has asked British authorities to halt the voluntary liquidation of a UK-registered company over possible links to last years explosion at Beirut port, according to a letter seen by Reuters.In the Jan. 25 lette...