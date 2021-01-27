Left Menu
Law student urges CJI to take suo motu cognizance against those responsible for violence at farmers' tractor rally

A law student has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde urging him to take suo motu cognizance against the "anti-social elements" who waved the flag of another community at Red Fort in the name of Tractor Rally organized by farmers on Republic Day on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 08:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A law student has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde urging him to take suo motu cognizance against the "anti-social elements" who waved the flag of another community at Red Fort in the name of Tractor Rally organized by farmers on Republic Day on Tuesday.The letter written by Ashish Rai, a law student from Mumbai University stated that the tractor rally organized by a group of farmers on January 26, 2021. In it, tractor rally event "has been terrorized by some anti-social elements."

It pointed out that at Red Fort the manner in which "the flag of another community has been waved in place of the national flag of India, hurt the honor and dignity of the country. It is a shameful event. And the whole country is also hurt by this incident because of this incident, the national flag has also been insulted with the constitution of the country.

"The country's devotional spirit has been hurt. So these kind of activity damage Constitutional sentiments of Indian citizen," the letter stated."It is, therefore, a humble request to the Supreme Court that a Special Investigation Committee be formed on this entire matter to conduct a rigorous inquiry against the anti-social element involved in this unconstitutional activity so as to punish the accused," the letter said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

