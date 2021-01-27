Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati condemns violence by protesting farmers, urges Centre to repeal agri laws

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday condemned the violence during the farmers' protest in the national capital on Republic Day and said that the Central government must take this incident very seriously. She appealed to the Central Government to withdraw the three agricultural laws so that no such incident happens in the future.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:41 IST
Mayawati condemns violence by protesting farmers, urges Centre to repeal agri laws
Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday condemned the violence during the farmers' protest in the national capital on Republic Day and said that the Central government must take this incident very seriously. She appealed to the Central Government to withdraw the three agricultural laws so that no such incident happens in the future. "Whatever happened during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day in the country's capital, Delhi yesterday, it should not have happened at all. This is very unfortunate and the Central government must also take it very seriously," the BSP chief tweeted.

"It is an appeal to the Central Government to withdraw the three agricultural laws immediately and end the long-running agitation of the farmers so that no such untoward incident can happen again," she added. 83 police personnel were injured, with several public and private properties being damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob, said the Delhi Police in a release.

As per Delhi Police sources, 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally yesterday. So far, 5 FIRs have been lodged in the Eastern Range. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...

India's NBFI regulatory changes to strengthen sector stability: Fitch

The proposed changes to regulatory framework for non-bank financial institutions NBFIs unveiled in the Reserve Bank of Indias recent discussion paper are likely to enhance the sectors stability, according to Fitch Ratings. We believe that t...

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...

Reliance Industries shares decline over 2 pc; Future Retail tanks 5 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday declined over 2 per cent amid concerns over the Future Group deal.The heavyweight stock opened the day on a weak note and further dipped 2.43 per cent to Rs 1,892.55 on the BSE.At the NSE, it decli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021