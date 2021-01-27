Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata govt to table resolution against new farm laws during Assembly session tomorrow

The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal will table a resolution during an Assembly session on Thursday, demanding the withdrawal of new farm laws.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:22 IST
Mamata govt to table resolution against new farm laws during Assembly session tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal will table a resolution during an Assembly session on Thursday, demanding the withdrawal of new farm laws. The two-day Assembly session will begin on January 27 and the resolution will be tabled under Rule 169 on January 28, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

After Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Delhi, West Bengal will be the sixth state to pass a resolution against the new farm laws. Earlier in December last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a 3-day protest in Kolkata in support of farmers against the new farm laws.

Meanwhile, the violence broke out during a tractor rally on Tuesday in various parts of the national capital. Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. Over 100 police personnel were injured, with several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob, said the Delhi Police sources.

As per Delhi Police, at least 22 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally yesterday. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was released after completion of all formatilities, say authorities.

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was released after completion of all formatilities, say authorities....

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...

India's NBFI regulatory changes to strengthen sector stability: Fitch

The proposed changes to regulatory framework for non-bank financial institutions NBFIs unveiled in the Reserve Bank of Indias recent discussion paper are likely to enhance the sectors stability, according to Fitch Ratings. We believe that t...

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021