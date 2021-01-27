Russia says nuclear arms pact extension with U.S. agreed on Moscow's terms -RIA

Russia and the United States agreed to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty on Moscow's terms, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday, the RIA news agency reported.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said the two countries had struck a deal to extend the pact, signed in 2010 and set to expire next month, which limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

