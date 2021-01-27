Russia says nuclear arms pact extension with U.S. agreed on Moscow's terms -RIA

Russia says nuclear arms pact extension with U.S. agreed on Moscow's terms -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 12:11 IST
Russia and the United States agreed to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty on Moscow's terms, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday, the RIA news agency reported.
The Kremlin on Tuesday said the two countries had struck a deal to extend the pact, signed in 2010 and set to expire next month, which limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Ryabkov
- United States
- Russia
- New START
- Moscow
- Kremlin
ALSO READ
Mexico could buy 24 mln doses of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine
Health News Roundup: China sees new COVID-19 cases drop; Mexico could buy 24 million doses of Russia and more
Russia extends ban on UK flights until Feb. 1 over coronavirus variant
Russia reports 22,934 new coronavirus cases, 531 deaths
Russia to send Nepal up to 25 mln Sputnik V vaccine doses -RIA