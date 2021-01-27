COVAX to supply 355 mln vaccine doses for Eastern Med this year - WHO official

COVAX to supply 355 mln vaccine doses for Eastern Med this year - WHO officialReuters | Zurich | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:28 IST
The COVAX vaccine sharing platform expects to have 25 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the Eastern Mediterranean region in March, rising to 355 million doses by December, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Wednesday.
The first doses provided for the region through COVAX will arrive in February, WHO official Yvan Hutin told reporters.
The WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region includes Middle Eastern countries as well as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Djibouti.
