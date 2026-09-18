China Strengthens Military Surveillance in Djibouti

China has recently upgraded its military base in Djibouti, a strategic step that enhances its capability to monitor military activities across the Middle East and Africa. A report by a U.S. think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, highlighted these developments on Thursday.

Commercial satellite imagery analyzed by CSIS reveals the installation of new antennas, satellite communications equipment, and other assets at China's only officially acknowledged overseas military base. Conflicts involving various nations have amplified military activities in this region, making intelligence collection from the Djibouti base increasingly significant.

The report suggests that two new communication compounds constructed since mid-2024 could form part of an expanded military intelligence and command network. This infrastructure aims to strengthen communications between Chinese forces in the Middle East and Africa and military headquarters in China.