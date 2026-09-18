China Strengthens Military Surveillance in Djibouti

China has upgraded its military base in Djibouti, enhancing its surveillance capabilities across the Middle East and Africa. New satellite communications and antennas aim to improve intelligence collection amid regional conflicts. The base, open since 2017, serves as a crucial hub for Chinese naval operations and expands Beijing's regional influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 03:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 03:54 IST
China Strengthens Military Surveillance in Djibouti
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has recently upgraded its military base in Djibouti, a strategic step that enhances its capability to monitor military activities across the Middle East and Africa. A report by a U.S. think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, highlighted these developments on Thursday.

Commercial satellite imagery analyzed by CSIS reveals the installation of new antennas, satellite communications equipment, and other assets at China's only officially acknowledged overseas military base. Conflicts involving various nations have amplified military activities in this region, making intelligence collection from the Djibouti base increasingly significant.

The report suggests that two new communication compounds constructed since mid-2024 could form part of an expanded military intelligence and command network. This infrastructure aims to strengthen communications between Chinese forces in the Middle East and Africa and military headquarters in China.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

Global
4
U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

Why a Global Food-Price Index Cannot Capture the Full Hormuz Shock

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026