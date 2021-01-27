Left Menu

Tractor parade violence: One police personnel in ICU at city hospital

The tractor parade that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One Delhi police personnel, who was among several members of the force injured in violent clashes during the farmers' tractor parade, has been admitted in the ICU of the LNJP Hospital here, officials said on Wednesday.

Besides, two farmers who had also sustained injuries during the incident are currently admitted at the Delhi government-run facility.

''One police personnel is in ICU who was injured in the incident yesterday. He has sustained an injury in neck, has suffered a fracture and also an injury in head. But, his condition is stable as of now,'' medical director of the hospital, Suresh Kumar, said.

Several others were brought to the facility, located in central Delhi near ITO, where the clashes first broke out between protesters and the security force personnel, on Tuesday, but most of them have been discharged after administering first aid.

According to a senior official of the facility, by Tuesday night, 22 persons were admitted at the facility, including an SHO and 10 police personnel, and eleven protesters.

Meanwhile, officials on Wednesday said Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital leaving over 300 policemen injured. The tractor parade that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

