Soldier killed, 3 injured in militant attack in J-K’s Anantnag

A soldier was killed and three others were injured in a grenade attack by militants on an Army patrol team in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.

Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries when terrorists lobbed a grenade on a road opening party of the Army at Shamsipora in Anantnag, a defence spokesman said here.

The injured soldiers were provided first aid locally and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital here, he said.

Army officials said one of the soldiers succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)