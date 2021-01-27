Russia says Navalny affair could undermine future Moscow-EU cooperation -Ifax

The case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could undermine the possibility of further cooperation between Moscow and the European Union, Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, when addressing a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for greater dialogue between Russia and the EU and a more positive agenda to try to improve strained relations that he said had prompted a fall in trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)