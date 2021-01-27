Russia says Navalny affair could undermine future Moscow-EU cooperation -Ifax

Russia says Navalny affair could undermine future Moscow-EU cooperation -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:23 IST
The case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could undermine the possibility of further cooperation between Moscow and the European Union, Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported.
Earlier on Wednesday, when addressing a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for greater dialogue between Russia and the EU and a more positive agenda to try to improve strained relations that he said had prompted a fall in trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian judge is asked to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in absentia
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly to Russia on Sunday despite risks
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he will return to Russia on Sunday
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could face 3.5 years in jail on return to Russia - lawyer
UN experts salute bravery of Russia's anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny