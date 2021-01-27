Left Menu

Philippines protests new China law as 'verbal threat of war'

PTI | Manila | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:33 IST
Philippines protests new China law as 'verbal threat of war'

The Philippines has protested a new Chinese law that authorises its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels and destroy other countries' structures on islands it claims, Manila's top diplomat said on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr said in a tweet that the new Chinese law “is a verbal threat of war to any country that defies” it. Failure to challenge the law “is submission to it,” he said.

“While enacting law is a sovereign prerogative, this one — given the area involved, or for that matter the open South China Sea — is a verbal threat of war to any country that defies the law,” Locsin said.

China's Coast Guard Law, which was passed on Friday, empowers the force to “take all necessary measures, including the use of weapons, when national sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction are being illegally infringed upon by foreign organisations or individuals at sea.” The law also authorises the coast guard to demolish other countries' structures built on reefs and islands claimed by China and to seize or order foreign vessels illegally entering China's territorial waters to leave. The Chinese law raises the stakes and the possibility of clashes with regional maritime rivals.

China and the Philippines, along with Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, have been locked in territorial rivalries in the South China Sea in tense decades-long standoffs. Indonesian forces also have had confrontations with the Chinese coast guard and fishing flotillas in what Indonesian officials say are their territorial waters near the South China Sea.

The United States has no claims in the strategic waterway but its naval forces have challenged China's territorial claims over virtually the entire sea. China has warned the US to stay away from what it says is a purely Asian dispute.

Tensions flared in recent years after China transformed seven disputed reefs in the Spratlys, the most hotly contested region in the South China Sea, into missile-protected island bases, including three with military-grade runways. China and Southeast Asian nations have been negotiating a regional ''code of conduct'' to discourage aggression in the disputed waters but the talks have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

China's coast guard is also active in the vicinity of uninhabited East China Sea islands controlled by Japan but claimed by Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GSK to move malaria vaccine production to India's Bharat Biotech

Britains GSK will shift production of the worlds first effective malaria vaccine to Indian COVID-19 vaccine developer Bharat Biotech, as part of global efforts to battle the deadly fever, the drugmakers said on Wednesday.The agreement inclu...

U P Singh takes over as textiles secretary

U P Singh, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Odisha cadre, took over as secretary in the Ministry of Textiles on Wednesday. Prior to this, he held the post of secretary in the Department of Water Resources, River Dev...

Rugby-Wobbly Wales will show improvement in Six Nations, says coach Pivac

Wayne Pivac will know that whatever allowances may have been made for Wales poor performance in 2020 will not extend into this years Six Nations as he looks for improvement in all areas, but maintains his side are in a good space. Wales won...

IndianOil, Chennai Petro pledge Rs 3.12 cr to TN's COVID-19 vaccination drive

Chennai, Jan 27 PTI IndianOil Corporation Ltd and itsgroup company Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CPCL onWednesday contributed Rs 3.12 crore towards the Tamil Nadugovernments COVID-19 vaccination programme.IndianOil executive director an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021