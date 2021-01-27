Maha: Four Zilla Parishad staffers suspended for mismanagement

Four employees of the PalgharZilla Parishad in Maharashtra were suspended for allegedmisappropriation of funds and mismanagement of affairs, anofficial said on Wednesday.

The suspension orders were issued by CEO SiddhramSalimat, Palghar ZP public relations officer Shraddha Gharatsaid.

The suspended staffers include gram sevak Manoj BabuPrajapat from Kav, village development officers Krishan BapuShinda of Talwada, Raju Kakad Dongarkar of Jamba and BipinMahadeo Jadhav of Vasuri, the official release stated.

The order has listed several irregularities,misappropriation of funds and violation of set regulations, itsaid.

These employees had not followed due procedure forconstruction of ashram schools, not obtained prior approvalsand made payments when the actual work was not done at all, itwas stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)