UK will freeze Russian state assets posing threat to UK nationals, says minister

UK will freeze Russian state assets posing threat to UK nationals, says ministerReuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:40 IST
Britain will freeze any Russian state assets wherever the government has evidence they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents, a minister at the foreign office, Wendy Morton, said on Wednesday.
"We will freeze Russian state assets wherever we have the evidence that they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents," Morton told parliament.
Morton added that Britain remained concerned about the impact that Nord Stream 2 would have on European energy security, particular on Ukraine, adding it was a matter for Germany.
