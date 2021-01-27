U.S. Treasury amends investment bans on Chinese military cos -website

U.S. Treasury amends investment bans on Chinese military cos -websiteReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:45 IST
The Biden administration on Wednesday amended restrictions placed on investments involving securities of certain Chinese military companies, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Treasury Department website on Wednesday.
The notice allows most investments in companies "whose name closely matches, but does not exactly match, the name of a Communist Chinese military company" until May 27, the notice said. The order does not authorize transactions with subsidiaries of banned Chinese military companies, it added.
In November, the Trump administration moved to prohibit U.S. investments in Chinese companies that Washington said were owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
