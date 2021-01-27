Four held for printing, attempting to circulate fake currency

Four held for printing, attempting to circulate fake currencyPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:21 IST
The Mumbai police have arrestedfour members of a gang allegedly involved in printing andattempting to circulate Rs 35.54 lakh in fake currency notes,police said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch's Unit-7 laid atrap on the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli and nabbed twopersons with Rs 2.78 lakh in fake currency notes on Tuesdayafternoon, an official said.
During interrogation, the police found that the duohad printed the notes in Wada area of neighbouring Palghardistrict along with two more accused, he said.
Accordingly, the police raided a home and seized Rs32.54 lakh in fake notes, a printer, scanner, papers forprinting, ink bottle and other equipment, the official said.
Two more persons were subsequently nabbed fromKhandeshwari village, he said.
The police have recovered fake notes in thedenomination of Rs 2000, 500, 200 and 100, he said.
The accused were produced before the court, where theywere sent to crime branch custody till February 3, he said,adding that further probe is underway.
