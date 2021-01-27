Left Menu

India's move to continue with ban on 59 Chinese apps violation of WTO principles: China

Indias move to continue with a ban imposed last year on 59 Chinese apps is in violation of the principles of the World Trade Organisation and norms of market economy, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Wednesday.India banned 59 Chinese apps last June.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:49 IST
India's move to continue with ban on 59 Chinese apps violation of WTO principles: China

India's move to continue with a ban imposed last year on 59 Chinese apps is in violation of the principles of the World Trade Organisation and norms of market economy, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Wednesday.

India banned 59 Chinese apps last June. In September, 118 more Chinese apps were blocked.

''These moves (are) in violation of WTO non-discriminatory principles and fair competition principles of market economy severely damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. The Chinese side firmly opposes them,'' the spokesperson, Ji Rong, said in a statement in response to a media query on the issue.

Ji said the Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to observe international rules and local laws and regulations while doing business overseas. The Ministry of Information Technology had blocked the apps under section 69A of the Information Technology Act after learning that the apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India. India's action came in the midst of a tense border standoff between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Private bus operators in Bengal call off 3-day strike

Private bus operators in WestBengal called off a three-day strike from Thursday following ameeting with state government officials on Wednesday, a leaderof the organisations said.Private bus owners organisations had called the strikedemandi...

Swiss crack down on travel, crank up money press in virus response

Switzerland will require negative coronavirus tests from people entering the country from high-risk areas as of Feb. 8, the government said on Wednesday, while cranking up spending to help cushion the pandemics economic blow.It proposed dou...

President Ramaphosa to hold webinar on Africa COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy

Chairperson of the African Union His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, 27 January 2021, convene a webinar on the Africa COVID-19 Vaccine Financing and Development Strategy.The AU Chair will convene the Ministers of H...

NIA to probe Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Sandhu's murder case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has said, it has taken up the investigation of Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhus murder case. He was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Bhikiwind area of Tarn Taran district o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021