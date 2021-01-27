BJP MP condemns violence during farmers' protest, says Delhi Police capable of dealing with situation

By Ashoke Raj BJP MP Lt General DP Vats (retired) on Wednesday condemned the violence during the tractor march by farmers in the national capital on Tuesday and said Delhi Police is capable of dealing with the situation.

"Delhi Police has a lot of options to take care of the situation and paramilitary forces have already been deployed," the Rajya Sabha MP said answering a query. He said the Army should always be the last option.

Delhi witnessed violence and chaotic scenes during the tractor march by farmers on Republic Day to protest against three farm laws. The protestors violated the agreement about the route for the tractor march and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. The Police has said it will take action against those guilty of violence. Several policemen were injured in the violence and vehicles were damaged. Delhi Police held a meeting on Wednesday to review the security situation in the national capital. (ANI)

