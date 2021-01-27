Fire destroys research lab of pharma company; none hurt

A devastating fire on Wednesdaydestroyed the research centre of a pharma company in Thanedistrict, but no casualty was reported, officials said.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane MunicipalCorporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), saidthe fire broke out at the research lab of GalaxyPharmaceuticals situated at Dombivli-Manpada MIDC at around5.55 pm.

Half-a-dozen fire engines from the Kalyan DombivliMunicipal Corporation (KDMC) and five water tankers wererushed to the scene to douse the flames, he said.

Initial reports stated that no one was injured in theblaze, whose cause was not yet known, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)