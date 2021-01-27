Left Menu

J-K: 1 arrested for uploading fake application on govt scholarship portal

The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has arrested one person for uploading fake application forms on the Central government National Scholarship Portal for Merit Cum Means Scholarship under Minority Quota for students from the Valley.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has arrested one person for uploading fake application forms on the Central government National Scholarship Portal for Merit Cum Means Scholarship under Minority Quota for students from the Valley. As per a statement, the accused Selim Sekh was arrested in West Bengal by the team of Crime Branch Kashmir headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

"The accused, in criminal conspiracy with the other accused persons, uploaded fake application forms on National Scholarship Portal for Merit Cum Means Scholarship under Minority Quota for J&K students during the year 2018-19 for district Kulgam. Subsequently, fake verifications were conducted from the institutes which did not exist in the states mentioned in the application forms," the statement said. The applications of fake beneficiaries got deceitfully verified by the district social welfare officer Kulgam and Rs 1.34 crores from the Ministry of Minority Affairs was transferred to the bank accounts of 463 fake beneficiaries of District Malda, West Bengal maintained in various branches of different banks.

The accused is being questioned for further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

