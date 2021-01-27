PM Modi chairs 35th PRAGATI interaction; reviews 9 projects worth Rs 54,675 crore

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the meeting of 35th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for 'Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation' of policies involving Central and State governments.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the meeting of 35th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for 'Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation' of policies involving Central and State governments. As per an official release issued by Prime Minister' office, in the meeting, ten agenda items were taken for review including nine projects and one program.

"Among the nine projects, three projects were from the Ministry of Railways, three from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), and one project each from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Power Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs," it stated. PMO said these nine projects have a cumulative cost of Rs 54,675 crore concerning the 15 states-- Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

"During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. The Prime Minister directed all the officials to ensure expeditious resolution of issues hindering infrastructure projects. He also encouraged Department of Pharmaceuticals and states and UTs to ensure wide publicity of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana and use technology to enhance its effectiveness," it added. Notably, up to the 34th edition of PRAGATI meetings, 283 projects having a total cost of 13.14 lakh crore have been reviewed. (ANI)

