Police detain brother of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny after raid

Police detain brother of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny after raidReuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:45 IST
Russian police on Wednesday detained the brother of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after searching the opposition politician's apartment in Moscow, his team said.
His detention follows police raids at the Moscow offices of Navalny's group and several other properties linked to him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Alexei Navalny
- Moscow
- Kremlin
- Navalny
ALSO READ
Fire kills eight in Russian apartment block
Kremlin foe Navalny says Russian prison authority has asked a court to jail him
Russian judge is asked to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in absentia
Mexico aims to fast track Russian Sputnik vaccine authorization after seeing data
Russian arrested in Goa for assault