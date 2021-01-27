Britain and U.S. discuss need to tackle Iran, cooperate on China

Britain and U.S. discuss need to tackle Iran, cooperate on ChinaReuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:48 IST
Britain said foreign secretary Dominic Raab spoke with new U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and discussed the need to tackle what they viewed as "destabilising behaviour" by Iran, and to hold China to its international commitments.
"They discussed the opportunities to work together on a shared agenda, to reinforce democratic values across the world and to strengthen the two countries' global alliance," a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Antony Blinken
- Iran
- Britain
- U.S.
- Dominic Raab
ALSO READ
China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases vs 103 a day earlier
Pompeo, in Tuesday speech, to accuse Iran of al Qaeda links -sources
China reports drop in new COVID-19 cases as Hebei steps up curbs
China reports drop in new COVID-19 cases, but new curbs continue
China sees new COVID-19 cases drop, but push on with new curbs