Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:17 IST
Tunisian president’s office received letter with suspicious powder - source

The office of Tunisia’s president has received a letter containing suspicious powder and is investigating the matter, a source there told Reuters on Wednesday.

President Kais Saied did not open the letter and is in good health, the source said. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

