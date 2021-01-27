Tunisian president’s office received letter with suspicious powder - source

Tunisian president’s office received letter with suspicious powder - sourceReuters | Tunis | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:17 IST
The office of Tunisia’s president has received a letter containing suspicious powder and is investigating the matter, a source there told Reuters on Wednesday.
President Kais Saied did not open the letter and is in good health, the source said. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
