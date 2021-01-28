Left Menu

Pediatrician killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic

A physician with a terminal cancer diagnosis killed a pediatrician and then himself after taking hostages at a doctors office in Austin, police said Wednesday.A SWAT team found the bodies of Dr Katherine Lindley Dodson and Dr Bharat Narumanchi late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the office, police said.

PTI | Austin | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:14 IST
Pediatrician killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic

A physician with a terminal cancer diagnosis killed a pediatrician and then himself after taking hostages at a doctor's office in Austin, police said Wednesday.

A SWAT team found the bodies of Dr Katherine Lindley Dodson and Dr Bharat Narumanchi late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the office, police said. Narumanchi did not work at the clinic where he held five adult employees hostages for hours, Austin police Lt Jeff Greenwalt said. Four were either let go or escaped, and no children were there at the time, he said.

Hostages who escaped the office told officers on the scene that Narumanchi had entered Tuesday carrying a pistol, a shotgun and two duffel bags, police said. Authorities have not yet said how Dodson and Narumanchi died.

Narumanchi had applied for a volunteer position at the clinic a week ago and was declined, but otherwise had no known connection to Dodson or the clinic, Greenwalt said. Narumanchi had recently been given “weeks to live” after his cancer diagnosis and investigators believe that likely played a role in his actions, Greenwalt said. He asked anyone with information to contact police, and said Narumanchi's family was cooperating fully with investigators. “The case as far as who did this is closed. We know who did it,'' Greenwalt said. ''And we know that there's no longer a threat to the public. But we really, really want to answer the question of why.” Dodson, 43, was beloved by patients and their families, several people told the Austin American-Statesman. “You saw her at your worst when your kid was sick, and she just always had a smile on her face,” said Karen Vladeck, whose two children were among Dodson's patients. “She made you feel like you were the only parent there, even though there was a line of kids waiting.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the worlds richest men, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday.Elias said Slim, 80, is doing very well and has been hospitalized so his health can be monitored d...

Rugby-Six Nations chief confident French restrictions can be overcome

The head of the Six Nations is confident the competition will go ahead as planned, despite French restrictions on travel, and said that in case of problems, options for rescheduled matches are in place. French clubs were withdrawn from the ...

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for failings during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Bidens election victory. The officials spe...

S.Africa, hit hard by COVID-19 second wave, expects first vaccine doses Feb. 1

South Africa expects the flight carrying its first 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive on Feb. 1, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday, boosting efforts to curb a second wave of COVID-19 driven by a more contagious variant....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021