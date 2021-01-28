Left Menu

Germany promises new U.S. secretary of state close cooperation

"Both agreed on cooperating closely on a broad range of issues such as China's global role, the JCPoA, our joint engagement in Afghanistan and the fight against climate change." Under U.S. President Joe Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, Washington withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) - that imposed strict curbs on Tehran's nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 03:05 IST
Germany promises new U.S. secretary of state close cooperation

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke with new U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and agreed to cooperate closely on a broad range of issues including China and Iran's nuclear capacity, the German Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

"In their first call, FM HeikoMaas complimented his new US colleague SecBlinken on his appointment," the ministry said. "Both agreed on cooperating closely on a broad range of issues such as China's global role, the JCPoA, our joint engagement in Afghanistan and the fight against climate change."

Under U.S. President Joe Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, Washington withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) - that imposed strict curbs on Tehran's nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions. Trump instead reimposed sanctions. Biden, who took office on Jan. 20, has said the United States will rejoin the pact "if Iran resumes strict compliance" with the nuclear agreement. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Howard Goller)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU demands AstraZeneca plan to break vaccine deadlock

The European Union failed to make a breakthrough in crisis talks with AstraZeneca on Wednesday and demanded the drugmaker spell out how it would supply the bloc with reserved doses of COVID-19 vaccine from plants in Europe and Britain. The ...

WRAPUP 5-Fed still in crisis-fighting mode as recovery appears to moderate

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate near zero and made no change to its monthly bond purchases, pledging again to keep those economic pillars in place until there is a full rebound from the pandemic-trigger...

New U.S. secretary of state stands by demand Iran return to nuclear deal before U.S. does

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday stuck to his stance that Tehran must resume complying with the Iran nuclear deal before Washington, which abandoned the pact under former President Donald Trump, would do so. Making his fi...

U.S. returns indictment against Oath Keeper members over plot to storm U.S. Capitol

The United States has secured an indictment against three members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, charging they conspired to storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Bidens electoral victory. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021