Left Menu

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu booked for Republic Day violence

The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana have also been included in an FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26, Delhi Police said on Wednesday while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:33 IST
Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu booked for Republic Day violence
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana have also been included in an FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26, Delhi Police said on Wednesday while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal on Wednesday wrote to the organiser of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Darshan Pal, urging him to answer why action should not be taken against him and his allies for breaking an agreement regarding the protest routes on Republic Day.

The reply has been sought within the next three days. Nineteen people have so far been arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Red Fort, Tikri border

Two days after the violence broke out during the farmers tractor rally in various parts of the national capital, heavy security forces continue to remain deployed at the Red Fort and Tikri border. The security at the Red Fort, a national he...

Survey reveals widespread racism in English cricket, players to attend anti-racism course of PCA

England cricketers -- both men and women -- will undergo anti-racism training courses this year after a survey revealed that more than one-third of black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME players have faced the prejudice in the game.According...

Juventus progress to Coppa Italia semi-finals with 4-0 win over SPAL

Juventus booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia after defeating SPAL at the Allianz Stadium here on Thursday. In the quarter-final clash, Juventus dominated SPAL to register an impressive 4-0 win.Alvaro Morata opened the s...

Low-intensity quake of magnitude 2.8 hits Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Delhi on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.The epicenter of the earthquake was West Delhi and it occurred at a depth of 15 kilometres at 9.17 am....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021