Bar Council condemns Delhi violence on Republic Day, calls for action against perpetrators

Condemning the violence and vandalism committed in various parts of the national capital on Republic Day during the tractor parade, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has demanded action against perpetrators. "The acts sacrilege of Red Fort podium and the national flag, which are symbols of pride, honour and sovereignty of country are unpardonable. All those responsible for these acts including instigators from various political and other outfits should be identified, brought to book and punished," the BCI said in a statement.

Stating that the farmer leaders have "sinfully" failed to fulfill their commitments given to Delhi Police to keep the farmers march under check, the BCI said, "Now, it is their moral duty to forthwith call off the agitation and lift the Dharna from Borders of Delhi, which, otherwise has made lives of thousands of Delhites and those living in neighboring states miserable." There were intelligence inputs doing round that some elements out of the Kisan Morcha were keen to go to the Red Fort on 26 January, the BCI stated.

"It is astounding to see that despite advance intelligence reports no proper security arrangements were made at the Red Fort to prevent the entry of these elements who succeeded in scaling the ramparts of Red Fort and put the whole country to shame. The government should fix the responsibility in this regard and take suitable action against the erring police officials and that incharge of security arrangements," it said. Nineteen people have been so far arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava had said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police has named Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana in an FIR registered in connection with the violence at the historic monument Red Fort on January 26. Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors. A total of 22 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police with one of them mentioning the incident at ITO where a farmer died after his tractor overturned. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

