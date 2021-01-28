Left Menu

147 districts record no new COVID-19 infections in last seven days, says Harsh Vardhan

At least 147 districts in the country have not reported a case of COVID-19 in the last seven days, informed Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:54 IST
147 districts record no new COVID-19 infections in last seven days, says Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during the GoM meeting on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At least 147 districts in the country have not reported a case of COVID-19 in the last seven days, informed Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. During the 23rd meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19, the Union Minister said: "In India, 147 districts have not seen a COVID-19 case in the last seven days, 18 districts in the last 14 days, six in the last 21 days, and 21 districts have not registered a case in the last 28 days."

During the meeting, the Health Minister also expressed satisfaction at the country's performance to combat COVID-19, stating that "Our fatality rate continues to be the lowest in the world at almost 1.44 per cent and 1,03,73,606 people have recovered from the virus, taking the recovery rate to nearly 97 per cent." He further informed that the country has 15,473 dedicated hospitals, health care facilities, and COVID-19 care centers with 19,00,714 beds and 12,673 quarantine centres.

On the ongoing coronavirus vaccination programme, he said, "We have completed 42,674 sessions of vaccinations all over the country. As many as 23,55,979 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccines so far and 3,26,499 health workers have received the vaccines in the last 24 hours." "The total number of cases in the country stands at 1,07,01,193 and in the last 24 hours, the country recorded 11,660 cases. Currently, 70 per cent of the current cases are from Maharashtra and Kerala. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have slightly more than 500 cases and the rest of the places have less than 500 cases," he added.

Updating the GoM on the United Kingdom (UK) variant found in India, he mentioned that 153 cases have been diagnosed in the country and all the protocols to keep these cases under surveillance and in isolation are being followed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ultra-Orthodox unrest threatens Netanyahu re-election hopes

As he seeks reelection, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has turned to a straightforward strategy Count on the rock-solid support of his ultra-Orthodox political allies and stamp out the coronavirus pandemic with one of the worlds ...

HBO limited series 'Scenes From A Marriage' adds Corey Stoll

Actor Corey Stoll, known for films like Ant-Man and First Man, has boarded the cast of HBO limited series Scenes From A Marriage.Featuring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac in the lead, the show is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergmans classic 19...

S.Korea reviews AstraZeneca vaccine for elderly under rollout plan

South Korea said on Thursday it would begin COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public in the third quarter but review the use of AstraZenecas vaccine to the elderly because of limited efficacy data overseas.Health authorities will expand...

Discount supermarket Lidl GB made 13.6 mln stg loss in 2019-20

The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl on Thursday reported an after tax loss of 13.6 million pounds 18.6 million for its 2019-20 year, which it said reflected investment in the business.Lidl GB said revenue totalled 6.9 billio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021