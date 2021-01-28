Left Menu

Delhi Police issues Lookout Notice against farmer leaders post tractor rally violence

Two days after the violence which broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, Delhi Police on Thursday said that it has issued a Lookout Notice (LOC) against some farmer leaders with the help of immigration.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:56 IST
Delhi Police issues Lookout Notice against farmer leaders post tractor rally violence
A visual from Tikri border where farmers are protesting against farm laws. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two days after the violence which broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, Delhi Police on Thursday said that it has issued a Lookout Notice (LOC) against some farmer leaders with the help of immigration. The passports of these leaders will be seized as a part of the process, said Delhi Police in a statement.

This comes a day after Delhi Police registered an FIR at Samaypur Badli police station against 37 farmer leaders including Medha Patkar, Buta Singh, Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, and Yogendra Yadav for Tuesday's violence. Police said that their "preplanned objective of not following the mutually agreed route and the timing of the commencement of the so-called parade' was to disrupt the Republic Day Parade and the protesters resorted to the above said acts, and their gathering was also in violation of the guidelines in view of COVID-19."

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Tikri Border where farmers continue their protest against farm laws. Nineteen people have been so far arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava had said on Wednesday adding that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals.

Delhi Police has named Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana in an FIR registered in connection with the violence at the historic monument on January 26. Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organized to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors. A total of 22 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police with one of them mentioning the incident at ITO where a farmer died after his tractor overturned. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ultra-Orthodox unrest threatens Netanyahu re-election hopes

As he seeks reelection, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has turned to a straightforward strategy Count on the rock-solid support of his ultra-Orthodox political allies and stamp out the coronavirus pandemic with one of the worlds ...

HBO limited series 'Scenes From A Marriage' adds Corey Stoll

Actor Corey Stoll, known for films like Ant-Man and First Man, has boarded the cast of HBO limited series Scenes From A Marriage.Featuring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac in the lead, the show is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergmans classic 19...

S.Korea reviews AstraZeneca vaccine for elderly under rollout plan

South Korea said on Thursday it would begin COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public in the third quarter but review the use of AstraZenecas vaccine to the elderly because of limited efficacy data overseas.Health authorities will expand...

Discount supermarket Lidl GB made 13.6 mln stg loss in 2019-20

The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl on Thursday reported an after tax loss of 13.6 million pounds 18.6 million for its 2019-20 year, which it said reflected investment in the business.Lidl GB said revenue totalled 6.9 billio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021