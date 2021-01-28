Left Menu

SC slams Centre for doing nothing to curb TV programmes having instigating effect

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:04 IST
SC slams Centre for doing nothing to curb TV programmes having instigating effect
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Thursday slammed the Centre for "not doing anything" to curb TV programs that have "instigating effect" and said that control over such news is as important as some preventive measure and to check law and order situation.

Referring to the internet shutdown in some areas of Delhi on January 26 when the tractor parade by farmers protesting against three new farm laws had turned violent, the apex court stressed the need for "fair and truthful" reporting and said that problem arises when it is used to agitate others.

"The fact of the matter is that there are programs which have instigating effect and you being the government is doing nothing about it," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Centre.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, made this observation while hearing a batch of pleas that have raised the issue of media reporting of Tablighi Jamaat congregation here last year during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital in March last year, attended by thousands of Indian and foreign nationals, was cited as being responsible for accelerating the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19, with its attendees allegedly carrying the infection to different parts of the country.

"There are programs which instigate or impact a community. But as a government, you do nothing," the bench observed.

"Yesterday, you shut down the internet and mobile because the farmers visited Delhi. I am using the non-controversial term. You have shut down internet mobile," the CJI said, adding, "These are problems that can arise anywhere. I don't know what happened on the TV yesterday".

"Fair and truthful reporting is normally not a problem. The problem is when it is used to agitate others. It is as important as providing 'lathis' to policemen. It is an important preventive part of the law and order situation," the bench said.

The apex court said it is not interested in people saying anything on TV but it is concerned about those programs which have instigation effect.

"Control over some news is as important as some preventive measure and check law and order situation. I don't know why you are blind to this. I don't mean anything offensive but you are doing nothing about it," the CJI said.

"People can say anything. We are on the broadcast which can instigate and cause riots. There is the loss of life. People say anything these days. There are situations which can destroy property, life," the top court said.

Mehta told the bench that there are self-regulatory bodies like the broadcaster associations and News Broadcasters Standards Authority (NBSA) also has their own system.

"Now, we are in the era of OTT. There was DTH, cable service, etc too. We can lay down all the system before you," Mehta told the bench.

The bench asked the parties to file their affidavits in the matter within three weeks and said the matter will be heard thereafter.

In November last year, the apex court had expressed displeasure over the Centre's affidavit in the case and said that the government should consider setting up a regulatory mechanism to deal with such contents on TV.

Observing that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's affidavit did not deal with the applicability of the Cable Television Network Act (CTNA) in the case, the top court had said that the government has the power to put a regulatory mechanism in place and it cannot be left to an agency like NBSA. The top court, which was hearing the pleas filed by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind and others alleging that a section of the media was spreading communal hatred over Tablighi Jamaat congregation during the onset of a pandemic, had asked the Centre to file a fresh affidavit dealing with a mechanism to regulate electronic media under the CTNA.

The plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has sought directions to the Centre to stop the dissemination of ''fake news'' related to the Nizamuddin congregation and take strict action against those responsible for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SBI asset quality remains healthy: Chairman Khara

The asset quality situation at State Bank of India SBI remains healthy and the faster-than-expected economic recovery may limit the impact to lenders balance sheets, the banks Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Thursday. He, however, did n...

Discovery Plus releases documentary 'Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story'

A documentary on the violent protest in Washington, in which thousands of supporters of outgoing US President Trump stormed the Capitol Hill building, has started streaming on streamer Discovery Plus from Thursday.Titled Storming the Capito...

Polls shows Hong Kong residents' distrust of Chinese vaccines

Hong Kong people are less trusting of Chinese novel coronavirus vaccines than those made in Europe and the United States, with fewer than 30 of people questioned in a survey finding Chinas Sinovac vaccine acceptable. The survey by the Unive...

Taiwan asks Germany to help obtain coronavirus vaccines

Taiwan has sought Germanys help in securing COVID-19 vaccines, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday, after Berlin asked for the islands assistance in easing a shortage of automobile semiconductor chips.Wang told reporters she made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021