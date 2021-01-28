'Superstitious' AP couple referred to hospital for psychological evaluation

An elderly couple, whoallegedly killed their two young daughters due tosuperstitious beliefs, has been shifted to a governmenthealthcare facility in Tirupati for psychological evaluationand treatment if required.

V Purushottam Naidu, who has a doctorate in science andhis wife Padmaja, a post-graduate and gold medalist werearrested by Madanapalle police on Tuesday and remanded tojudicial custody.

According to Ramakrishna Yadav, Superintendent ofMadanapally sub jail, a doctor on Wednesday examined thecouple and opined that the parents may be suffering fromdelusion and further evaluation is needed to ascertain theirpsychological profile.

''We have informed a local court about the doctorsopinion. Thecourt said prison authorities can take a decisionon sending them to a hospital for evaluation and treatment ifnecessary.

So we are shifting them to Sri Venkateswara RamnarayanRuia Government General Hospital in Tirupati,'' Yadav told PTI.

The superstitious couple 'killed' their two daughters intheir 20s in Madanapalli on January 25, hoping that they wouldcome back to life within hours due to spiritual power as theKaliyuga ends, turning into the Satya Yuga.

According to police sources, the couple had actuallyplanned to kill themselves as well to prove that they wouldcome back alive but the timely entry of police personnelaverted the possible suicide.

