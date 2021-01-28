R-Day violence: Amit Shah meets injured police personnel at Delhi hospitals
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met police personnel who were injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26 in north Delhi hospitals.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:28 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met police personnel who were injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26 in north Delhi hospitals. He met the injured police personnel at the Sushruta Trauma Centre and Tirath Ram Shah Hospital, Civil Lines.
"Meeting the injured Delhi Police personnel. We are proud of their courage and bravery," Shah wrote on his official Twitter account. Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on Tuesday. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors, leaving many police personnel injured.
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Wednesday said that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi. Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence. Some of the police personnel are admitted to ICU wards due to their critical condition. (ANI)
