Left Menu

R-Day violence: Amit Shah meets injured police personnel at Delhi hospitals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met police personnel who were injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26 in north Delhi hospitals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:28 IST
R-Day violence: Amit Shah meets injured police personnel at Delhi hospitals
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets injured police personnel at Sushruta Trauma Centre, Civil Lines. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met police personnel who were injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26 in north Delhi hospitals. He met the injured police personnel at the Sushruta Trauma Centre and Tirath Ram Shah Hospital, Civil Lines.

"Meeting the injured Delhi Police personnel. We are proud of their courage and bravery," Shah wrote on his official Twitter account. Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on Tuesday. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors, leaving many police personnel injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Wednesday said that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi. Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence. Some of the police personnel are admitted to ICU wards due to their critical condition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SBI asset quality remains healthy: Chairman Khara

The asset quality situation at State Bank of India SBI remains healthy and the faster-than-expected economic recovery may limit the impact to lenders balance sheets, the banks Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Thursday. He, however, did n...

Discovery Plus releases documentary 'Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story'

A documentary on the violent protest in Washington, in which thousands of supporters of outgoing US President Trump stormed the Capitol Hill building, has started streaming on streamer Discovery Plus from Thursday.Titled Storming the Capito...

Polls shows Hong Kong residents' distrust of Chinese vaccines

Hong Kong people are less trusting of Chinese novel coronavirus vaccines than those made in Europe and the United States, with fewer than 30 of people questioned in a survey finding Chinas Sinovac vaccine acceptable. The survey by the Unive...

Taiwan asks Germany to help obtain coronavirus vaccines

Taiwan has sought Germanys help in securing COVID-19 vaccines, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday, after Berlin asked for the islands assistance in easing a shortage of automobile semiconductor chips.Wang told reporters she made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021