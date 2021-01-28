Pakistan court frees Islamist accused of killing U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl

Pakistan court frees Islamist accused of killing U.S. journalist Daniel PearlReuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:38 IST
A panel of three judges of Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered on Thursday the release of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, an Islamist accused of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, a government lawyer said.
"By a majority of two to one, they have acquitted all the accused persons and ordered their release," a provincial attorney general, Salman Talibuddin, told Reuters in a text message. Sheikh, the main suspect in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Pearl, a Wall Street Journal reporter, had received the death penalty.
