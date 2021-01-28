Taiwan says has asked Germany to help obtain COVID vaccines

Taiwan says has asked Germany to help obtain COVID vaccinesReuters | Taipei | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:42 IST
Taiwan's Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday that she had met with Germany's de facto ambassador in Taipei and asked him for Germany's help for Taiwan to obtain COVID-19 vaccines.
Germany, in a letter from its Economy Minister Peter Altmaier to Wang, has asked Taiwan to persuade Taiwanese manufacturers to help ease a shortage of semiconductor chips in the auto sector which is hampering its fledgling economic recovery from the pandemic.
