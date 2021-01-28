Left Menu

Two Kenosha police involved in Jacob Blake's arrest and shooting resume duty

Two police officers who were put on administrative leave for their involvement in the arrest and shooting of a Black man that sparked nationwide protests have resumed full duty, after their actions were found to be reasonable and justified, police said. Jacob Blake was shot several times in the back in the presence of his young children in August, sparking several days of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and across the nation against police brutality and racism. He was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek returned to full duty on Jan. 20, having been on administrative leave since Aug. 23, the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement. Another officer, Rusten Sheskey, who fired all seven shots at Blake at close range, remains on administrative leave.

Wisconsin prosecutors earlier this month said no officer connected to the shooting would face criminal charges. "Officers Arenas and Meronek were not charged with a crime and after review by the Kenosha County District Attorney and an independent investigator, former Madison Police Chief, Noble Wray, the actions taken by the officers were reasonable and justified," the police said.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley found officer Sheskey acted in self-defense, saying https://reut.rs/3ps4nob Blake had resisted arrest and was armed with a knife, withstanding multiple Taser shots. The shooting took place while passions were running high in the country over the May 25 death of a Black man, George Floyd, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Thousands have taken to streets in "Black Lives Matter" anti-racism protests in the United States and around the world since.

