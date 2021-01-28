French minister Beaune: Polish restrictions on abortion mark "sad day"
French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday that Poland's decision to put into effect new restrictions on abortion represented a "sad day". The struggle continues," wrote Beaune on his Twitter feed. Poland's government put into effect on Wednesday a Constitutional Court decision banning terminations of pregnancies with foetal defects, as conservative policies increasingly take root in one of Europe's most devoutly Catholic countries.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:01 IST
French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday that Poland's decision to put into effect new restrictions on abortion represented a "sad day". "A sad day which reminds us how rights can recede if they are not defended. The struggle continues," wrote Beaune on his Twitter feed.
Poland's government put into effect on Wednesday a Constitutional Court decision banning terminations of pregnancies with foetal defects, as conservative policies increasingly take root in one of Europe's most devoutly Catholic countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Clement Beaune
- Constitutional Court
- European
- Europe
- Catholic
- Poland
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline
EIB and Eutelsat announce €200 million deal at European Space Conference
GLOBAL MARKETS-European equities rise; U.S. yields ease after pushback on taper talk